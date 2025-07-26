Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 26, 2025

July 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Washington Mystics defeat the Seattle Storm 69-58 to move to 12-12 on the season

Shakira Austin led the way with a 14 PTS & 11 REB double-double! Sonia Citron notched a double-double of her own with 11 PTS & 10 REB.

