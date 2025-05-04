Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 4, 2025
May 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm the 79-59 victory over the Connecticut Sun in their lone game of preseason
Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
