Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 4, 2025

May 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm the 79-59 victory over the Connecticut Sun in their lone game of preseason

Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

