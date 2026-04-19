Seattle Sounders FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC: Full Match Highlights: SIX GOALS IN SEATTLE!

Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2026

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