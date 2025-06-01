Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United: Full Match Highlights: Tani Oluwaseyi Brace!
June 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2025
- Sounders FC Drops 3-2 Home Result to Minnesota United - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Earns First Win at Lumen Field with 3-2 Victory against Seattle Sounders - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes' Josef Martínez, Ousseni Bouda, Edwyn Mendoza Called for International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Close 'Tough Week' with 2-1 Loss to D.C. United, Enter International Break Looking to Reset - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025; Defeats Club América 2-1 in Extra Time - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Win over Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Drops 3-2 Home Result to Minnesota United
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC
- Seattle Soccer Community Comes Together in Attempt to Break Guiness World Record© for Largest Soccer Lesson on Sunday, June 15
- Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field