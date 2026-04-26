Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas: Full Match Highlights
Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 26, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Earns 2-1 Home Win Saturday Evening over FC Dallas, Moving up to Fourth in the West
- Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Dismantles St. Louis CITY SC, 4-1
- Sounders FC Returns to League Play Tonight against St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Eliminated from 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday Night by Liga MX Side Tigres UANL