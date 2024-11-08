Seattle Seawolves Sign Kerron Van Vuuren as New Hooker

November 8, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We're thrilled to announce that Kerron van Vuuren will be joining the Seattle Seawolves as our new hooker! Standing at 6'2 and weighing 230 lbs, Kerron is known for his strength, agility, and exceptional skills in the scrum. His extensive experience and dedication make him a valuable addition to the Seawolves family as we prepare for an exciting season.

Hailing from Durban, South Africa, Kerron brings an impressive rugby background, having played over 50 first-class games with the Sharks from 2017 to 2024. His journey reflects a passion for growth and excellence, and he's eager to make an impact in Seattle.

"I want to come in and add value to this awesome team by bringing my best. I'm looking forward to this new chapter of my career and can't wait to meet the team and get going!" - Kerron van Vuuren

For Kerron, joining the Seawolves is more than just a new chapter; it's a chance to contribute to a team built on unity, ambition, and a relentless drive to succeed.

Beyond rugby, Kerron is an avid surfer and golfer, showcasing his love for sports and the outdoors. He's also dedicated to giving back, supporting LIV Village in South Africa, a non-profit organization that provides homes and care for vulnerable children.

We're excited to have you join us on this journey as we take on the season together. With players like Kerron, we're ready to hunt for victory.

