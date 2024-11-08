Seattle Seawolves Sign Jesse Mackail as New Hooker

November 8, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

We're thrilled to welcome back Jesse Mackail to the Seattle Seawolves! Standing at 6'1" and weighing in at 240 pounds, Jesse is a powerful presence on the field, ready to make his mark as our new hooker.

Hailing from Palmerston North, New Zealand, Jesse brings an impressive resume, having played for notable teams like Canada's national team, BC Bears, UBCOB Ravens, and Bayside Sharks. Jesse's journey has been marked by both dedication and grit. His rugby career has taken him across North America, from the Canadian national team to the British Columbia leagues, where he developed a reputation as a formidable force in the scrum.Notably, Jesse earned his first international cap for Canada against Scotland-a memory he cherishes and brings as motivation to elevate his game with the Seawolves.

"I'm great full to be back, I had a sniff last year in preseason before having to go back to Canada. But excited to rip in this year and do all I can to help the boys lift the shield."

After his preseason experience with the Seattle Seawolves last year, Jesse is ready to bring his full commitment to Seattle this season.

In addition to his rugby talent, Jesse brings skills off the field as a trained carpenter and lifelong guitarist. With a passion for both rugby and his craft, he embodies the hardworking spirit of Seattle.His personal goal this season? To develop his game and be a valuable asset to the Seawolves. We can't wait to see you hit the pitch and help drive us forward.

