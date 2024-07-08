Seattle Seawolves Set to Clash with San Diego Legion in Playoff Showdown at Starfire Stadium

July 8, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Tukwila, WA - The Seattle Seawolves, the only back-to-back champions of Major League Rugby (MLR), are gearing up for an electrifying playoff encounter against the San Diego Legion. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 21st, kicking off at 6:00 PM PT at the iconic Starfire Stadium in Tukwila.

Fans can expect an intense display of skill and determination as these two MLR powerhouses battle it out for supremacy on the field. Seattle has a history of beating San Diego in the playoffs, taking the shield home with them in 2019, and beating them again in the Western Conference playoffs in 2022.

"We're excited to bring playoff rugby back to Starfire Stadium," said Tom Barden, President and COO of the Seattle Seawolves. "Our dynamic team has been training hard all season, and we're ready to give our fans a match they won't forget." The Seawolves encourage all rugby enthusiasts to join them in cheering on the team at Starfire Stadium.

For those unable to attend in person, the match will be broadcast live on FS2, ensuring fans across the nation can witness the excitement and drama unfold.

Tickets for the playoff match are available now and can be purchased through the Seattle Seawolves website ( www.seawolves.rugby ) or at the stadium on game day. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this pivotal moment in Seattle Seawolves history!

Event Details:

What: Seattle Seawolves vs. San Diego Legion - Playoff Match

When: Sunday, July 21st at 6:00 PM PT

Where: Starfire Stadium, Tukwila, WA

Broadcast: FS2 and Fox 13+

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.