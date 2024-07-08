Legion Community Foundation July 17 Event with All Blacks & Flying Fijians to Benefit Imagine Rugby

July 8, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







San Diego, CA - The San Diego Legion Community Foundation, in collaboration with the globally renowned All Blacks and the Flying Fijians, is pleased to announce the "All Blacks & Flying Fijians Cocktail Party and Fundraiser." Imagine Rugby, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the sport of Rugby among youth nationwide, will be hosting the fundraiser, which will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM at Del Mar Social. It will be an evening of entertainment, exquisite dining, and the chance to make a real difference in the lives of children through rugby.

This spectacular evening aims to raise funds for Imagine Rugby, a pioneering program dedicated to introducing the sport of Rugby to children through school-based flag rugby initiatives. Imagine Rugby has already impacted over 350,000 students in 650 schools nationwide, with a significant focus on San Diego County, positively influencing the lives of more than 30,000 students.

Event Details:

- Date and Time: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM PDT

- Location: Del Mar Social, 3444 Tripp Court, Suite A2, San Diego, CA 92121

- Ticket Price: $125 (includes a Mediterranean dinner with vegan options)

- Parking: Available on-site

- All Ages Welcome

Event Highlights:

- Polynesian Fire Dancers and Drummers: Enjoy mesmerizing performances that will transport you to the islands.

- Live Music by Sammy J: Feel the rhythm and vibes of Sammy J's captivating sounds.

- DJ Akrite: Dance the night away with DJ Akrite's creative mixes.

- Meet & Greet with Legends and Coaches: Mingle with coaches and players from the All Blacks, Flying Fijians, and San Diego Legion.

- Silent Auction: Bid on exclusive items, with all proceeds supporting Imagine Rugby's mission.

- Delicious Mediterranean Dinner: Savor a Mediterranean dinner with vegan options included in your ticket.

- Drinks for Purchase: Soft drinks, beer, wine, and a variety of beverages will be available.

Purchase your tickets today and help us bring the joy of rugby to more children. Visit Eventbrite to secure your spot and make a difference in the lives of young athletes.

Join the San Diego Legion Community Foundation in Supporting a Worthy Cause:

This event is not just about celebrating Rugby; it is about empowering the next generation through sport. Every dollar raised will directly support Imagine Rugby's mission to expand its reach, bringing the sport to more schools and children.

The San Diego Legion Community Foundation, alongside our partners, invites everyone - rugby enthusiasts, community members, and supporters of youth development - to join us for a night of fun, philanthropy, and celebration. Together, we can impact the lives of children and the future of Rugby in America.

