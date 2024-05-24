Seattle Seawolves Face Adversity with Key Players Sidelined

May 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Unfortunately, the attrition of the last couple of matches has led to further season-ending injuries to key players. Despite these setbacks, the team remains united and determined to push forward.

Riekert Hattingh (Captain), Charles Elton (Vice Captain), Mason Pedersen, Pete Malcolm, and Kara Pryor have all suffered season-ending injuries this year.

Having both our captain, Riekert Hattingh, and vice captain, Charles Elton, out of commission is a significant blow. Their leadership, dedication, and on-field prowess have been instrumental this season. We extend our deepest gratitude for their contributions and look forward to their continued influence from the sidelines.

Head Coach Allen Clarke shared his thoughts on the situation:

"It's disappointing to lose Mason, Pete, and now Charles, Riekert, and Kara to season-ending injuries - each added significant value to the squad. While they focus on recovery with our fantastic medical team, other players have stepped up to fill their absence. Yes, we're disappointed with our last two losses, but dealing with adversity in sport and in life makes one stronger. It challenges us to develop new skills and solutions, and it demands resilience to become successful. I'm confident we have the character and quality to navigate our way through this period of the season."

Messages from our players:

Charles Elton:

"As gutted as I am about being done for the season, I understand that injuries are part of rugby so there's no point dwelling on it. I'm so lucky to have a world-class medical team, the Seawolves community, and my wife Georgia around me to help me recover. I'm pumped to still be involved day to day and am looking forward to watching the boys chase down the championship from the sidelines!"

Riekert Hattingh:

"Injuries are an unfortunate part of this sport we love, and there's never a good time for them. I've been blessed with a long and healthy career with minimal time on the sidelines until now. I'm gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with this special group on the field. However, I'll dedicate my time to helping prepare the team to bring the shield back to Seattle. Thank you for all the continued support. With faith, hard work, and the best medical staff in the league, I look forward to coming back stronger and better than ever. God bless."

Mason Pedersen:

"While it is always hard to have your season end before it starts it has been a joy to watch the boys from the sidelines. Can't thank everyone enough for the support over the last couple of months. Taking recovery day by day and can't wait to be out on the field again. Excited to see what is in store for the group the rest of the year."

Peter Malcolm:

"Just wanted to thank the Seawolves for taking such good care of me and my family during a difficult time out injured and I wish the boys luck for the rest of the season."

Kara Pryor:

"Seawolves faithful, sadly I have had a season-ending injury. Disappointed to not be on the field with the team but will still be involved and doing everything I can to help off the field. Looking forward to coming back stronger!"

Looking Ahead

Despite these injuries, there is optimism within the team. We are excited to announce that two of our standout players, Sam Matenga and Joe Taufete'e, will be making their return to the pitch in the coming weeks. Their presence will undoubtedly provide a significant boost as we continue our quest for the championship.

Injuries may test our resolve, but they also reinforce our unity and determination. Our sidelined players remain an integral part of our journey, contributing their expertise and support. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from our fans and community. Together, we will overcome these challenges and strive for greatness. Together We Hunt.

Let's go Seawolves!

