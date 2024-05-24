Monate Akuei Gai Joins Seawolves

May 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have made a significant addition to their squad by signing Monate Akuei Gai, a dynamic and versatile backrow player. Monate's impressive skill set and leadership qualities promise to make a substantial impact as the Seawolves gear up for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Rugby season.

Player Background

Monate Akuei Gai has carved out a notable rugby career with his exceptional play and leadership. Most recently, he showcased his talents with the Austin Blacks and Rugby New York during the 2023 season. His role as captain of Old Blue in the Fall American Rugby Premiership further underscores his capabilities on and off the field.

Early Life and Rugby Beginnings

Born in South Sudan, Monate faced early challenges that led his family to seek refuge in Kenya. It was in Kenya that he discovered his passion for rugby, joining Nakuru Topfry Rugby Football Club. Monate quickly rose through the ranks, eventually earning a spot on the first side. His prowess on the field caught the attention of national selectors, leading to his involvement with Kenya's Chipu Under-20s, the Shujaa 7s side, and the Simbas 15s team.

Move to the United States and Career Progression

In 2020, Monate moved to the United States, where he joined Old Blue in New York. His impact was immediate, highlighted by his captaincy at the USA Club Sevens Nationals in 2022. Monate also played key roles in various tournaments with the Tsunami Barbarians and the Hartford Harpooners, showcasing his versatility and skill across different formats of the game.

Monate's career is dotted with impressive highlights

Captained Old Blue in the Fall American Rugby Premiership.

Represented Kenya in the Barthes Cup, Shujaa, and Simbas.

Led his team to a second-place finish at the USA Club Sevens Nationals in 2022.

MONATE AKUEI

- Positions: Backrow

- Height: 6'4"

- Weight: 210 lbs

"I am happy to be here, it's unfortunate the injuries on the boys that happened over the past few weeks. I am ready to pick up the jersey and fully represent them out there, representing the club and the community. Lets go SEAWOLVES" - Monate Akuei

"Monate has been very impressive in his short time with us. He's a specialist backrow who's hungry to succeed. I'm looking forward to seeing him in action." - ALLEN CLARKE, HEAD COACH

