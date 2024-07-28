Seattle SeaWolves Best Dallas Jackals to Reach MLR Championship

July 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

TUKWILA, Wash. - The Seattle Seawolves captured the Western Conference Championship with a thrilling 28-25 victory over the Dallas Jackals, 28-25 in the Western Conference Final on Sunday.

With the win, the Seawolves, two-time MLR Champions, advance to the 2024 MLR Championship at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego where they will take on the New England Free Jacks, winners of Saturday's Eastern Conference Final.

How It Happened

Dallas opened up scoring early in the match, cashing in a Seattle penalty in the scrum with a short penalty kick goal by Juan Dee Oliver. The Jackals found the scoreboard minutes later, as Nic Benn crossed the line after a multi-stage effort by the visitors. Juan Pablo Zeiss was shown a yellow card after consecutive penalties by Dallas, and the Seawolves were awarded a penalty try after another Jackal penalty. Makeen Alikhan received a yellow card for the infringement, and Dallas was left two men down for nearly 10 minutes. However, Oliver extended the lead when Seattle was whistled for offsides, setting up a penalty kick goal for the away side. Seattle's Moni Ngakuru received a yellow card with 10 minutes remaining in the half after a dangerous tackle. Moments later, Benn found the tryline again after a handful of offloads led to a breakaway. Seattle closed the gap four minutes later, as Joe Taufete'e downed the ball between the posts following a lineout and series of phases. Dallas held the lead at halftime, 20-14.

Both teams traded field position early into the second half, but Seattle's JP Smith scored the home side's third try of the game following a Dallas knock-on and ensuing scrum; Mack Mason's conversion kick gave Seattle its first lead of the game. Smith found the tryline again in the 59th minute, but it was ruled no try after the TWO ruled the scrumhalf knocked-on while downing the ball. Oliver had a chance to retake the lead for Dallas in the 68th minute, but his penalty kick goal from midfield was missed. Tomas Bekerman plunged in from a rolling maul in the 73rd minute, retaking the lead, but a missed conversion kick kept the lead at four points. In the play of the match, Seattle jumped ahead for the final time with a breakaway in the waning minutes of the match that set up Ryan Rees for a try. After the Jackals won the ensuing kickoff, Rees recorded a steal in the ruck, securing the victory for the Seawolves.

What's Next

Dallas finishes the season, 7-11-0, ending the franchise's historic 2024 season. The Jackals finished fourth in the Western Conference, earning its first playoff bid before upsetting the regular season's top team, the Houston SaberCats, in the Western Conference Semifinal for the team's first playoff victory.

Seattle improves to 13-5-0 with the victory, securing the franchise's fourth MLR Championship appearance. The 2024 MLR Championship will be broadcast on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 4:00 (ET) on FOX. Tickets for the 2024 MLR Championship are available at Major League Rugby's website.

Scoring Breakdown

(DAL, 3') J. Oliver Penalty Kick Goal, DAL leads 3-0

(DAL, 11') N. Benn Try (J. Oliver Conversion Kick), DAL leads 10-0

(SEA, 23') Penalty Try Awarded, DAL leads 10-7

(DAL, 30') J. Oliver Penalty Kick Goal, DAL leads 13-7

(DAL, 32') N. Benn Try (J. Oliver Conversion Kick), DAL leads 20-7

(SEA, 36') J. Taufete'e Try, DAL leads 20-14

(SEA, 51') J. Smith Try, (M. Mason Conversion Kick), SEA leads 21-20

(DAL, 73') T. Bekerman Try, (J. Oliver Conversion Kick Attempt Failed), DAL leads 25-21

(SEA, 79') R. Rees Try, (S. Windsor Conversion Kick), SEA 28-25

Post-Game Sound Bites

Seattle Seawolves Fullback Divan Rossouw

On the mindset of the last few seconds of the game...

I'm just really happy about that last breakdown. It was my fault that I couldn't kick-to-touch into touch. We played to the end there. We're going to the championship finals, so that's all that matters.

On the fans and atmosphere...

They've been tremendous. Thank you so much guys. We can always hear you on the field. Thank you so much.

On matchup with New England...

They're a very good team. It will be a good match, and I hope for you guys to support us again.

Seattle Seawolves Head Coach Allen Clarke

I want our guys to understand how good we can be when we put the pieces together. We do need to know our details, and we'll look at some more of that detail come Tuesday. But what (the team) showed today is the resilience that I am exceptionally proud of. As a group, no matter what we've been faced with this season, to find a way to win at the end is truly exceptional. This is massive for this club.

About Major League Rugby:

Major League Rugby is a professional sports league representing the highest level of rugby competition in North America. MLR prides itself in fostering intense, high-stakes competition while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. Matches are televised on Fox Sports, among other national and local market platforms, and its OTT Platform, The Rugby Network offers fans the ability to stream select MLR matches live, along with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Allianz Women's Premiership Rugby, and other international rugby content. For more information, visit www.Majorleague.Rugby and follow @USMLR on Twitter and Instagram.

To:

