HIGHLIGHTS: Western Conference Final: Seattle vs Dallas

July 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The Seattle Seawolves will play in their fourth MLR Championship next weekend in San Diego against the New England Free Jacks after knocking off the Dallas Jackals in an 80-minute thriller.

Major League Rugby Stories from July 28, 2024

