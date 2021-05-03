Seating Capacity Expanded to 100% at State Mutual Stadium

May 3, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - With vaccinations across the Southeast increasing and health and safety protocols still in place, the Rome Braves plan to return to normal seating capacity beginning May 18 vs. the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

"We are ecstatic to help this community return to a sense of normalcy," said David Cross, Vice President and General Manager of the Rome Braves. "After extensive conversation with the Atlanta Braves and local health officials, we feel that we can safely open our ballpark by following the safety measures in place.

All modified health and safety measures at State Mutual Stadium will remain in place. Measures include wearing a face covering unless actively eating or drinking in your ticketed seat, mobile ticketing and a clear bag policy. Enhanced sanitization efforts throughout the ballpark will also continue. Revisions to the seating capacity or other health and safety measures will be subject to continuous review throughout the season.

Tickets for all 2021 games are currently available at romebraves.com/tickets.

For a complete list of what to expect at State Mutual Stadium in 2021, fans can visit milb.com/rome/fans/updates.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.