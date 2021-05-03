BlueClaws Announce 2021 Opening Night Roster

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - In conjunction with the Phillies, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws announced their 2021 Opening Night roster with the team set to debut on Tuesday night against Hudson Valley.

The BlueClaws Opening Night roster features five members of the MLBPipeline.com Phillies Top 30, including Bryson Stott, #3 on the list and the Phillies first round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Stott, who was drafted out of UNLV, is the 11th first-round pick to play for the BlueClaws. The other Top 30 prospects per MLBPipeline.com to open the season at the Shore are #12 OF Jhailyn Ortiz, #25 RHP Dominic Pipkin, #26 RHP Kevin Gowdy, and #29 RHP Victor Santos. All played with the BlueClaws previously.

There is also a local flavor to the Opening Day roster. RHP Mike Adams, from Egg Harbor and Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, will be among the 18 pitchers to begin the season with the BlueClaws. Adams starred at Wagner in Staten Island and previously pitched for the independent Rockland Boulders, though this will be his first stint in affiliated baseball. Adams signed with the Phillies in January. LHP Brian Marconi, from Marlton, pitched at Cherokee High School in Marlton and later for George Mason. He signed with the Phillies as a non-drafted free agent in 2019.

The BlueClaws are also well represented from Long Island, with RHP Benjamin Brown (East Setauket), and Cs Logan O'Hoppe (West Islip) and Vito Friscia (Valley Stream).

30 players will make their way to the Jersey Shore to open the 2021 campaign.

PITCHERS - Mike Adams, Benjamin Brown, Blake Brown, Kevin Gowdy, Josh Hendrickson, Jonathan Hughes, Adam Leverett, Brian Marconi, Tyler McKay, Jhordany Mezquita, Jack Perkins, Dominic Pipkin, Mark Potter, Victor Santos, Noah Skirrow, Billy Sullivan, Aneurys Zabala, Braden Zarbnisky

CATCHERS - Vito Friscia, Herbert Iser, Logan O'Hoppe

INFIELDERS - Chris Cornelius, Nate Fassnacht, Jonathan Guzman, Rudy Rott, Cole Stobbe, Bryson Stott

OUTFIELDERS - Keaton Greenwalt, Hunter Hearn, Jhailyn Ortiz

Chris Adamson, who was set to manage the BlueClaws in 2020, will make his Phillies managerial debut this season. A native of Adelaide, South Australia, he also serves as the manager of the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League. Rafael DeLima joins the BlueClaws as the hitting coach and Matt Hockenberry will return as the BlueClaws pitching coach after serving in that rule in 2019. Hockenberry is the first former BlueClaw to return as a coach. Andrew Dodgson is the athletic trainer and Bruce Peditto is the strength & conditioning coach.

The BlueClaws open the season on Tuesday night against Hudson Valley (Yankees). This marks their first game as a High-A affiliate and the first as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws after an October re-brand.

Tickets for Opening Night and all 2021 BlueClaws home games are available.

