SeatGeek Named Official Ticketing Partner of the Adirondack Thunder and Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, and Cool Insuring Arena have announced a multi-year partnership with SeatGeek, the innovative ticketing platform, to become their primary ticketing partner. The partnership with SeatGeek gives fans a superior digital-first, safe and easy way to buy, sell and transfer tickets.

"We are excited to work with SeatGeek to help revolutionize the way that our fans access and buy tickets," Adirondack Thunder Team President and Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said. "SeatGeek's technology is state-of-the-art and I think our fans will enjoy using it tremendously."

Starting this fall, fans attending Adirondack Thunder games or any other Cool Insuring Arena event will use SeatGeek's best-in-class technology for a streamlined user experience to easily buy, transfer and scan their tickets and use mobile tickets to stay contactless upon entering the building. Fans are also encouraged to download the SeatGeek app on their personal devices for an easier way to access, transfer and pay for tickets.

"As hockey and other events return to full capacity, we can't wait to kick off a new season with the Thunder and Cool Insuring Arena as partners," Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. "We're excited to work with the team and venue to give fans a best-in-class ticketing experience."

