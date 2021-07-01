ECHL Transactions - July 1

*Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, July 1, 2021:

Fort Wayne:

Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve [6/30]

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve [6/30]

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve [6/30]

Delete Marco Roy, F placed on reserve [6/30]

Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve [6/30]

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve [6/30]

