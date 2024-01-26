Seasonal Job Fair Set for February 24th at Momentum Bank Ballpark

January 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The RockHounds will be hosting a job fair for the upcoming 2024 season on Saturday, February 24 from 11 AM - 2 PM at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Applicants should enter through the main gate near the ticket windows and into the Diamond Club area to speak with hiring managers for each department.

RockHounds staff will be looking to hire part-time, game day and seasonal hourly positions in the following departments: stadium operations, concessions, grounds, game entertainment, ticketing, and security. The available positions are able to work RockHounds home games and other public events at Momentum Bank ballpark, including annual concerts. Seasonal employees receive various perks such as a discounts in the team store and tickets throughout the season.

For available positions and to begin the application process, please visit the RockHounds employment page on their website. Here you will find descriptions of each of the available positions, along with pay rates and typical hours. There is also an "Apply Now" button to fill out an interest form to get started. If you or someone you know is unable to attend the job fair, please fill out the form online to be connected to a hiring manager.

Hiring age for these positions starts at 14 years of age and follows all state and federal employment age guidelines, including limiting the hours and times minors are able to work both during the school year and between June - September; more information can be found here.

The RockHounds season begins at home on Tuesday, April 9 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Prior to this, the RockHounds will host an all-staff meeting to prepare for the season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.