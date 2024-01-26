Promo Club Memberships Available for 2024 Season

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Promo Club memberships have returned for the 2024 season. Memberships, which are $99, are available to all fans and will guarantee access to all of the giveaway items handed out whether you attend the game or not.

Each member of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Promo Club will receive a voucher for each commemorative giveaway item given away during the course of the 2024 season. Promo Club members can skip the hassle of giveaway lines as they can turn in their voucher(s) at Guest Services or at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office at their convenience throughout the season to receive their item(s). Game tickets are not included, and members are not required to have a ticket package. Members who are not local to Northwest Arkansas can get their items shipped at the end of the season for an additional $25.

Memberships are available online but limited to 100 members. Fans can visit www.nwanaturals.com for the team's current promotional schedule. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

The Naturals will open the regular season at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, April 5th for Opening Night against the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

