Season Tickets on Sale Now
August 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
We're back, Wolverines Nation! Get ready for the 2024-2025 season by purchasing your season ticket - available for purchase NOW on our website.
With the move to the Sullivan Arena comes new season ticket packages! Choose from either reserved seating or general admission season tickets and never miss any of the action.
For assistance, please email tickets@anchoragewolverines.com.
