Season Tickets on Sale Now

August 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







We're back, Wolverines Nation! Get ready for the 2024-2025 season by purchasing your season ticket - available for purchase NOW on our website.

With the move to the Sullivan Arena comes new season ticket packages! Choose from either reserved seating or general admission season tickets and never miss any of the action.

For assistance, please email tickets@anchoragewolverines.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.