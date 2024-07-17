Season Finale this Weekend

The Bay Area Panthers, newly minted #1 seed of the West Conference after a dominating win over Duke City last week, come to San Diego this Saturday for the 4th game between these two teams that have both showed times of dominance throughout the season.

Bay Area currently holds the season record at 2-1 with all three games coming down to the final seconds to determine the victor.

So Join us this weekend as we look to continue our four-game winning streak and even the series with the Panthers. We are still looking for you, "the Fan" to be our 9th man this weekend as we wrap up our regular season.

Interested in sitting in the front row, try out our mystery box tickets, for only $14, you can catch a player when they go over the wall.

Sat. July 20 - 6 PM

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

vs. Bay Area Panthers

We are excited to offer Mystery box tickets for our last home game against the Bay area Panthers on July 20th, 2024. All tickets purchased will be randomly placed in the premium seating section.

For just $14 you will be placed somewhere in the first 4 Rows, don't miss out on this chance. Only while supplies last.

