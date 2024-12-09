Season 3 Trailer: the Break Presented by the General

Always searching for the next break! The award-winning docuseries The Break presented by The General returns for Season 3, following the dynamic seasons of Osceola Magic Two-Way star Mac McClung, Mexico City Capitanes NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate, and Memphis Hustle rookie Armando Bacot through the ups and downs of a G League season. Catch the debut of Episode 1 on Dec. 16 on the NBA G League YouTube page.

