Sean Nolin's Contract Purchased by Seattle Mariners

June 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of left-handed pitcher Sean Nolin has been purchased by the Seattle Mariners organization. He will report to the club's Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Wash.

"Sean has been a tremendous contributor to our pitching staff, especially since moving into the starting rotation," said Ducks Manager Wally Backman. "We wish him the best of luck with the Mariners organization and hope to see him back in the Major Leagues."

Nolin has made eight appearances (six starts) with the Ducks since signing with the club on May 3. He has accrued a 6-0 record with a 1.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts. In 41 innings of work, the Long Island native conceded just six runs (five earned) on 30 hits and eight walks. Since joining the starting rotation on May 12, Nolin has turned in a 5-0 record with a 0.77 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 35 innings. Four of his six victories came on the road, and he allowed two runs or less in all eight of his appearances.

The 29-year-old has three previous seasons of Major League experience, spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays (2013-14) and Oakland Athletics (2015). He combined to make eight appearances (seven starts) in The Show and went 1-3 with a 6.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 31.1 innings. The lefty began the 2019 season with Double-Birmingham in the Chicago White Sox organization, making four starts with the club, and spent 2018 with Double-A Hartford in the Colorado Rockies system. Nolin was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth round of the 2010 amateur draft.

Nolin becomes the ninth member of the 2019 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization, seven of which have joined an MLB club. He joins left-handed pitcher Darin Downs (Acereros de Monclova, June 4), right-handed pitcher George Kontos (Washington Nationals, May 25), left-handed pitcher Bennett Parry (Pericos de Puebla, May 22), right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas (Arizona Diamondbacks, May 22), right-handed pitcher Tim Adleman (Detroit Tigers, May 11), infielder Ivan De Jesus Jr. (Chicago White Sox, May 7), right-handed pitcher Tim Melville (Colorado Rockies, May 3) and left-handed pitcher Jon Niese (Seattle Mariners, April 25).

