Seals Set to Tangle with Undefeated Georgia Swarm

December 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals (2-1) will be back inside Pechanga Arena, aka "The Electric Factory," this Saturday night (Dec. 21) when they face the undefeated Georgia Swarm (2-0) for the second time in 14 days. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. PT.

Pechanga Arena has become one of the toughest arenas to play in for opposing teams in the National Lacrosse League. The Seals have won their last five regular-season home games and since the start of the 2022-23 season, they are 17-3 during the regular season in games played at Pechanga.

San Diego will have revenge on its mind as it was the Swarm that handed the Seals the only blemish on their record this season, a 13-12 overtime win at the Gas South Arena in Duluth on Dec. 7. The Seals victories have both come at home against Philadelphia (18-15) and Colorado (14-11). Georgia's other win meanwhile came at home against Toronto (10-9) this past Saturday night in Duluth.

Ticket Information: Tickets to Saturday night's game against Georgia are available at https://sealslax.com/.

Broadcast Information: For those not able to make it to Pechanga Arena in person, Saturday night's game will be streamed to a global audience on ESPN+.

Seals-Swarm Head-to-Head: This is the fourth all-time meeting between the Seals and Swarm and Georgia holds a 2-1 series lead. Georgia defeated the Seals, 17-10, in the first meeting during the 2018-19 season. The Seals won the second, 12-11 in overtime a year ago before Georgia came out on top again two weeks ago.

Head Coach Patrick Merrill: Patrick Merrill heads into Saturday night's game with a regular-season won-loss ledger of 55-32 (.632) since joining the Seals in 2018. He has guided the Seals to the playoffs in each of the four full seasons he's been at the helm.

