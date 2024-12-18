Kurtz & Walker Score Hat Tricks in Loss: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

December 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - It was another game that came down to the wire as the Albany FireWolves fell in overtime to the Calgary Rougnecks this past weekend. Despite this, the FireWolves had several impressive performances from their players that are great signs for success heading into the team's next stretch of of the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and take a look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game.

2 Hat Tricks By Tye Kurtz & Ethan Walker

The FireWolves offense was clicking all game long with great passing and chemistry, but it was Walker and Kurtz who led the way with three goals each. Kurtz made an impact early with two of his goals coming in the first quarter and as the game got close down the stretch, he showed his quick release with a shot that stung the top corner. Walker returned after missing last game and made his presence known with some silky-smooth shooting on the power play and from the outside. Although their success didn't translate to a win, Kurtz and Walker will keep the FireWolves in every game this season if they can keep finding the back of the net.

1 Teddy Bear Toss Goal For Dyson Williams

The anticipation was building in MVP Arena as fans waited for the first FireWolves goal of the second quarter to be able to unleash the Teddy Bears they brought to throw on to the turf. Dyson Williams found an opening and shot a rocket to the top corner of the net which sent the Teddy Bears flying through the air. Williams already scored the first goal of his career, but now he has a Teddy Bear Toss goal to add to his statistics. Thanks to Williams' goal and the support of the FireWolves fans, 925 Teddy Bears will be donated to St. Catherine's Center For Children and charities throughout the Capital Region.

6 Assists By Alex Simmons

Simmons is known as a goal scorer, but he showed his passing skills with a career-high 6 assists against Calgary. Four of these were primary assists and Simmons threaded passes to his teammates on key goals. He receives a lot of attention from opposing defenses and when he gets doubled by defenders he has gotten very good at quickly finding the open man. If Simmons can continue to put up big numbers of goals and assists, he will be a huge reason the FireWolves make another run to the playoffs.

The FireWolves will have a bye week before returning to action on the road against Halifax on Saturday, December 28 at 6 pm ET at the Scotiabank Centre. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

The FireWolves next home game will be Saturday, January 4 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night which honors the life of Tucker Williams who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014. Las Vegas head coach Shawn Williams is the father of Tucker and FireWolves player Dyson Williams is Tucker's brother.

Get your tickets for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678.

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 18, 2024

