Sea Wolves Sign Colby Audette

August 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Forward Colby Audette

Audette, a 26-year-old forward from Colchester, VT, began his pro career last year splitting his time between Baton Rouge and Danbury playing in 10 games with one assist. Prior to last season Colby played four seasons on Division 3 NCAA hockey where in 52 games he posted 30 points (10 goals and 20 assists.)

Audette told media members "I'm looking forward to making an impact on and off the ice. Fans can expect to see a 'never give up' attitude and a passion for the game every time I get on the ice."

At 5'9 and 163lbs Colby will be a fast and skilled addition to the roster as Mississippi seeks to add more offense having struggled in the goal differential last season with a collective -66.

"I'm so excited to add Colby to our roster and see what he's capable of out there. He's a smart player who plays a fast game and I think he's going to bring a lot of energy to the locker room on and off the ice.." Assistant Coach Sam Turner said of the signing.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

