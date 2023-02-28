Sea Wolves Battle Two Teams in One Week

Mississippi Sea Wolves forward Matt Caranci (far right) vs. the Carolina Thunderbirds

(Mississippi Sea Wolves) Mississippi Sea Wolves forward Matt Caranci (far right) vs. the Carolina Thunderbirds

Biloxi, MS - The (9-26-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves will appear in three games this week at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, including a Wednesday night tilt against the Binghamton Black Bears before shifting their attention to the Watertown Wolves on Friday and Saturday. Binghamton comes to Biloxi with a record of 26-11-3, while Watertown stands at 17-20-2 overall.

Liarakos Locks it Down: Forward Yianni Liarakos continues his massive point streak which now stands at 13 games (9G-27A). His 46 total assists this season lead the entire FPHL and he ranks second in the league with 64 points.

Last Weekend in Review:The Sea Wolves dropped their lone game this past weekend with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus River Dragons. Goaltender Anthony D'Aloisio stopped 37 pucks in his Sea Wolves debut. Mississippi goals were scored by Yaroslav Yevdokimov (2), Sam Turner and Matt Caranci.

Scouting the Black Bears/Wolves: Binghamton is looking to bounce back after being swept in three games against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Each matchup finished with a 4-3 final score. The Sea Wolves met the Black Bears twice in October during Opening Weekend, falling 4-3 in overtime before taking their first win in FPHL history 8-4 the following night.

Watertown most recently took back-to-back victories against the Delaware Thunder 6-1 and 9-3 last weekend. They are led by Parker Moskal with 25 goals and 35 assists. The Sea Wolves are looking for their first win against Watertown after suffering a two-game sweep January 6 and 7 in New York.

The Home Stretch:Just 17 games remain in the 2022-23 regular season for the Sea Wolves with seven of those being at home. After this week, the remaining opponents in Biloxi will be the Delaware Thunder (March 10-11) and the Motor City Rockers (April 7-8).

