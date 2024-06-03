Sea Wolves Announce Fourth Coach in Franchise History

June 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have hired Ray Tremblay as the new head coach beginning with the 2024-2025 season. This news marks the fourth coach in franchise history for the Sea Wolves.

Tremblay, a native of Peachland, British Columbia, comes to Mississippi after several successful seasons in the USPHL and NCDC junior leagues. Ray had previously coached in the FPHL in Danville at the helm of the Dashers in 2019-20 where he led the team to a 24-18-2-3 finish in a very tough Western Division before the season cancelled due to COVID.

Before stepping into his role as a coach Ray played the game both as a college athlete at SUNY Brockport from 2008-2011 and as a professional athlete in Danville and Watertown of the FPHL and Asnieres of the France3 league. Tremblay brings a variety of experience and leadership to an organization on the cusp of a championship.

After ending his playing days Ray knew he wanted to move on to coaching. "(Coaching is) something I've always wanted to do. It's amazing the amount of work that goes into it. This is a 24-hour job, but I really enjoy it. It's as close as you can come to playing and keeps those competitive juices flowing." Tremblay said. "I'm hungry and very motivated to be celebrating after the last game of the FPHL season."

As the Sea Wolves look to take the next step owner Barry Soskin was looking for the right man for the job. "This was an easy decision to hire Ray. He has worked for me before and did an amazing job. Since then, he has grown his coaching skills at a level that I think will help his ability to recruit new prospects to the Sea Wolves. Looking forward to Ray putting a winning product on the ice this season." Soskin told media members.

