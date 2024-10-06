Sea Wolves Acquire Top GMHL Forward for Futures

October 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have acquired Blake Keller for future considerations from the Monroe Moccasins.

Keller, a 22-year-old forward out of St Cloud, MN joins the Sea Wolves after spending last season with the GMHL's Bradford Rattlers putting up 91 points (36 goals and 55 assists) in 39 games and adding 21 points in 12 playoff games en route to the GMHL championship. Prior to his time in the GMHL Blake played 105 games in the NA3HL averaging 1.08 points per game.

When asked about the trade to Biloxi Keller said "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to prove myself day in and day out. Along with adding my scoring touch and offensive ability to the team.I am a hard worker and bring a physical game along with scoring goals.

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner was very excited about getting this deal done. "Blake's a young kid who's motivated to show he can play at this level. At 6'2, he'll provide some good size to our offense along with good offensive ability. I'm excited to see the impact he brings to our lineup."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

