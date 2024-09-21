Sea Wolves Acquire Hippolyte-Smith from Zydeco

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have acquired Noah Hippolyte-Smith for future considerations from the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Hippolyte-Smith, a 25-year-old forward out of Milton,ONT joins the Sea Wolves after spending his first pro season as the Assistant Captain of the Baton Rouge Zydeco. In 26 games Noah scored 5 points including two goals and three assists. Prior to turning pro Hippolyte-Smith played one season in the ACHA where he tallied 27 points in just 15 games.

When asked about the trade to Biloxi Noah said "I'm very excited to be a part of the Sea Wolves and to play in Biloxi. The team has a great history, passionate fan base, and im looking forward contributing to that and building something special here." Hippolyte-Smith continued "I'm a high energy player with a competitive edge. I'm coming in focused on being a consistent presence, contributing on both ends of the ice, and always playing with heart for this team."

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner was very excited about getting this deal done. "Noah's a player who's motivated to show what he can do and I'm excited to see the speed and energy he brings to our lineup. He came into the league a little over halfway through last season so he knows what to prepare for and what it takes to play at this level. I'm looking forward to seeing the player he's going to be for us."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

