Sea Dogs Win Prestigious Bob Freitas Award

December 19, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Registration is now open for the Portland Sea Dogs' Mother's Day 5K road race. The race held in conjunction with the Maine Track Club benefits Maine breast cancer patients and research with the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. The race will be held on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14th at 9:15 AM.

The race is open to the public. Walkers and wheelchair racers are welcome as well. Runners can register for the race at www.seadogs.com. Early registration is $25.00. Rates will increase after April 14th. Kids 16 and under and seniors 62 and over are eligible for a $5.00 discount on registration. The first 750 registrants will receive a free race t-shirt.

There will also be a Kids Run beginning at 8:30 am, which is free of charge.

Slugger and his Mom lead the way on the flat 5K course which begins in front of the Troubh Ice Arena, travels down Congress Street, turns down Stevens Avenue, and makes a right onto Brighton Avenue back down Deering Avenue into Fitzpatrick Stadium. The race culminates with a unique finish inside Hadlock Field in front of the third base dugout. The course is USAT&F certified and is part of the USAT&F Sanctioned Grand Prix series.

The top overall male and female finishers will receive a trophy, and a pair of 2023 Season Tickets, and throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a future Sea Dogs game. The top three male and female finishers in each age group will also be presented with awards. All race participants will receive a complimentary ticket to attend a future Sea Dogs game.

The Sea Dogs open their 30th season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Tickets are now on sale for all 2023 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from December 19, 2022

Sea Dogs Win Prestigious Bob Freitas Award - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.