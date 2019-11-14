Sea Dogs Unveil "Alces" Identity for Copa de la Diversion

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs will transform into the Alces de Maine on Friday, May 15th as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n initiative.

The cornerstone of Minor League Baseball's Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Sea Dogs are one of 92 Minor League Baseball teams participating in the initiative in 2020. Each of the 92 participating MiLB teams covering 34 U.S. states will transform its on-field brand to a culturally-relevant Hispanic persona, representing an extension of the team's and community's identity. Fans are encouraged to join Minor League Baseball's ongoing celebration of its U.S. Hispanic communities by using #JoinLaDiversiÃ³n on social media.

On Friday, May 15th the Sea Dogs will transform to the Alces and wear specially designed Alces uniforms which will be unveiled in March. The Alces de Maine will host the Luchadores de Reading at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field. The night will celebrate the culture of Latinx communities with music, food, and pregame dance performances.

The multi-pronged antlers of the Alces- a direct translation of Maine's majestic state animal- the moose, represent Portland's multi-cultural population. By integrating baseball gloves into the antlers, Portland stands ready to catch and embrace the array of cultures that supports its community.

"Many of our players have a Latino heritage, it is important for us to support them, just as they have embraced our community in Maine," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "Additionally, it is a great opportunity for us to welcome and engage the Hispanic/Latino community in Maine."

Tickets for the game are currently on sale and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500. Alces de Maine t-shirts are also now available for sale at the Hadlock Field Souvenir Store and online at seadogs.com. Additional Alces de Maine merchandise including hats will be available at a later date.

The Portland Sea Dogs will open the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9th in Hartford, Connecticut with the home opener scheduled for Thursday, April 16th at 6:00 PM against the Trenton Thunder. Tickets for all Sea Dogs home games are currently on sale and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

