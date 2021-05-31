Sea Dogs Sweep Double-A Northeast League Weekly Honors

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have swept the Double-A Northeast League weekly honors for the week of May 24th-30th taking home both the Player and Pitcher of the Week selections. Minor League Baseball has announced that Sea Dogs outfielder Johan Mieses is the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week. While Sea Dogs pitcher Josh Winckowski is the Pitcher of the Week.

Mieses appeared in six games during the week, hitting .391 (9-for-23) with two doubles, four home runs, five runs scored, and 10 RBI. His four home runs led the league for the week and his ten RBIs were tied for the most in the league for the week.

The 25-year-old is hitting .288 in 22 games this season. His 11 home runs are tied with Jo Adell of the Salt Lake Bees for the most in Minor League Baseball this season. He also leads the league in RBI (22), slugging percentage (.725), and total bases (58). Mieses was signed by the Red Sox as a minor league free agent on November 13, 2019.

Winckowski fired seven shutout innings allowing just one hit and striking out nine in his only start of the week on Saturday, May 29th. Mieses homered in the first inning helping the Sea Dogs to a 4-3 win. The 22-year-old is 2-0 in five starts this season with a 1.33 ERA and 26 strikeouts. His 1.33 ERA is second in the league, he also ranks fourth in average against (.152) and fifth in WHIP (0.89). Winckowski was acquired by the Red Sox from the New York Mets on February 10, 2021, as part of the three team trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals.

The last time the Sea Dogs swept both awards was April 3rd-14th when Mookie Betts was the Player of the Week and Henry Owens the Pitcher of the Week.

The Sea Dogs went 4-2 during the week and remain in second place in the Northeast League Northeast Division with a 15-9 record, 1.5 games behind the Somerset Patriots. The Sea Dogs are off on Monday -and start a six-game series on Tuesday against the Harrisburg Senators in Harrisburg, PA. The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field May June 8th-13th for a six-game set with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling -the ticket office at 207-879-9500.

