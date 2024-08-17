Sea Dogs Sign 2024 Second-Round Pick Cruz Scanzano

August 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2024 second-round pick Cruz Scanzano to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced on Friday.

"We love Cruz's attitude and drive. He's very enthusiastic and a team-first guy," said Sea Dogs General Manager Anthony Stella. "We're excited to see how he progresses in his development and the player he can become."

The six-foot-three, 201-pound defenceman was the 26th overall selection in the 2024 QMJHL Draft in June after spending the 2023-24 campaign with the Lac St-Louis Lions of the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey League. Scanzano finished the season with six assists in 41 games.

"I am very excited to officially join the Sea Dogs and I cannot wait to get started," said Scanzano. "It is an honour to play for this organization."

In 2022-23, the product of Montreal, Quebec lead all defencemen in the Quebec U15 AAA Hockey League with 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points in 29 games.

"We are pleased to welcome Cruz to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "He is a player who very early on, Anthony and the scouting staff identified as someone who embodied a lot of our team's core values. We look forward to having Cruz and his family part of the future here in Saint John."

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2024

Sea Dogs Sign 2024 Second-Round Pick Cruz Scanzano - Saint John Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.