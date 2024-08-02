Sea Dogs Sign 2024 Import Draft Selection Florian Schenk

August 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2024 CHL Import Draft selection Florian Schenk to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Having had the chance to see him live multiple times Florian is a player I was very high on all season," said Sea Dogs General Manager Anthony Stella. "We feel he fits our core and is a great addition for the future of this team."

Schenk was the seventh-overall selection by the Sea Dogs in the 2024 CHL Import Draft earlier this month. The 17-year-old spent the 2023-24 season in the SC Bern program posting 12 points (six goals, six assists) in nine games at the Under-17 level and 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 42 games with the Under-20 squad.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the Saint John Sea Dogs," said Schenk. "I can't wait to hit the ice with such a talented group and contribute to the team's success."

A native of Zürich, Switzerland, Schenk also represented his country on the international stage registering 17 points (Six goals, 11 assists) in 22 games. He was also recently named to Switzerland's Under-18 team for upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which takes place August 5-10 in Edmonton.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2024

Sea Dogs Sign 2024 Import Draft Selection Florian Schenk - Saint John Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.