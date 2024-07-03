Sea Dogs Select Swiss Forward Florian Schenk at 2024 CHL Import Draft
July 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Saint John Sea Dogs News Release
SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs made one pick on Wednesday at the 2024 CHL Import Draft, selecting Swiss forward Florian Schenk with the seventh-overall pick.
"We're excited to add Florian to our group. He fits the age of our core and he's a player we can build with," said Sea Dogs general manager Anthony Stella. "His combination of size, skill and compete fits the Sea Dogs mold and we're looking forward to seeing him on the ice in Saint John in August."
Schenk, 17, played in the SC Bern junior program this season splitting time with the U17 and U20 teams. The six-foot-three, 198-pound left wing racked up1 2 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in nine games at the Under-17 level and 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) in 42 games with the Under-20 squad. Schenk also played three games with Switzerland's Under-17 National team posting three points.
