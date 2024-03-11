Sea Dogs Partner with Tec Academy to Host Summer Baseball Camp

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs announced that registration is now open for the 2024 Portland Sea Dogs Summer Youth Camp in partnership with Tec Baseball Academy.

Tec Baseball Academy at Georgetown University was created by Edwin Thompson in 2004 and originated right here in Maine. The Jay, Maine native launched Tec Baseball Academy with a mission to provide both instructional and informational baseball camps to local youth.

Thompson shared, "I am so excited to work with the Portland Sea Dogs for the youth summer camp in July. Having grown up in Maine and attended Sea Dogs games as a kid it's my honor to work together and help grow the baseball game in the State of Maine".

Under hands-on instruction from current college coaches, former professional coaches, and local high school coaches, attendees will receive detailed instruction at each position and in all aspects of the game. Additionally, the camp provides an opportunity to meet current Sea Dogs players and staff while competing in games throughout the camp. Attendees will be organized into groups that accommodate age and ability level.

Instruction will be held at Wainwright Sports Complex from 9 am-2:30 pm July 29-30, while the third day of camp will be held from 9 am-2:30 pm on July 31st at Hadlock Field.

The fee for the three-day camp is $250 per participant and includes a complementary Sea Dog t-shirt and hat, lunch at Hadlock Field, and a free ticket to a Sea Dogs game. Camp-goers will also be able to meet and receive autographs from current Sea Dogs players while practicing at the Sea Dogs home field.

For additional details on how to register along with a complete itinerary of camp activities, please visit seadogs.com.

