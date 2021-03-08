Sea Dogs Game Times Announced

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs in conjunction with Major League Baseball have announced game times for Sea Dogs home games in 2021.

Standard game times in 2021 will be 6:00 PM for games Tuesday through Saturday with Sundays being at 1:00 PM. Saturday games in May (May 8th and 29th) and September (September 11th) will also be at 1:00 PM.

The Sea Dogs are scheduled to open the 2021 season at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, May 4th at 6:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays).

The Sea Dogs are in the process of working with state officials regarding seating capacity and safety protocols. Once we have more information, we will release details along with 2021 ticket information.

