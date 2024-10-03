Sea Dogs, Delta Dental Enter Naming Rights Partnership

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced a multi-year naming rights partnership with Delta Dental that will rename the ballpark to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

Beginning today, the facility located at 271 Park Avenue in Portland formerly known as Hadlock Field will now be Delta Dental Park, signaling an exciting new chapter of growth for the club made possible through the community-focused partnership. The new name will be featured on the façade of the building and will be prominently displayed inside the park. The new name will also be featured in all print, marketing, and promotional materials. A new logo featuring the Delta Dental name and the ballpark's famed lighthouse has been created.

"Sea Dogs baseball has generated smiles for millions of fans throughout our 31 seasons in Portland," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager, Geoff Iacuessa. "We are excited to partner with Delta Dental, an organization that shares our commitment to community, and we look forward to the positive impact on our fans we can achieve with this partnership. Together we will continue to promote the importance of oral care so that we will continue to see thousands of beautiful smiles at Delta Dental Park for years to come."

Tom Raffio, President & CEO, Northeast Delta Dental added, "This is an exciting opportunity for us to not only be present in a historic landmark in Portland but to continue our commitment to being a positive impact on the communities we serve by partnering with a like-minded organization. We truly believe that everyone deserves a healthy smile and our partnership with the Sea Dogs gives us the opportunity to further our mission and emphasize the important connection of oral health to whole body health in communities throughout the state."

As part of the partnership, Delta Dental will donate 20 general admission tickets to each of the Sea Dogs' 69 regular season home games to a local non-profit or youth organization as part of the Building Communities program. Delta Dental will also continue its "Brush and Floss Challenge" with the Sea Dogs, which rewards kids with a complimentary Sea Dogs ticket for brushing and flossing regularly.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Delta Dental as they join our beloved Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field, building on their tremendous New England presence as the existing naming rights partner for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), owner of the Portland Sea Dogs. "Through the power of a long-term partnership with a like-minded, community-first brand like Delta Dental, the home of the Sea Dogs will continue to honor Coach Edson Hadlock Jr. and remain a destination for families and sports fans across the country."

Under the partnership agreement, Delta Dental has committed to being the presenting sponsor of several fan events including the team's annual Fan Festival to celebrate the start of the season allowing fans to meet the team while fundraising for Make-A-Wish Maine. Delta Dental will also present the team awards, which are voted on by the fans, and will have three premier promotional giveaway dates throughout the season including a bobblehead.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season go on sale on Saturday, November 2nd.

