Sea Dogs Announce Plans for 20th Anniversary Season

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced today exciting plans for the upcoming season. The 2024-25 season marks an important milestone for the franchise, as it celebrates 20 years in the City of Champions.

In addition to unveiling our new 20th Anniversary logo, the team is excited to provide more details on special events and initiatives to take place during the upcoming campaign. After over 700 games played in front of our fans at TD Station, here is what the community and fans from across the region can look forward to this season.

Jam-Packed Schedule of Specialty Games and Events

Since 2011, no team in the 60-team Canadian Hockey League has won more Cups than your Sea Dogs, and we will be celebrating our team's decorated history throughout the season with games honouring each championship era with special guests, events, and activities. The promotional schedule will also feature classic fan-favourite theme nights, as well as several brand-new specialty nights with never-before-released jerseys.

This season, One for All Weekend will be focused on the next generation and making hockey accessible to all youth in the community. Fans can also look forward to special 20th anniversary ticket pricing on select weekends.

Along with celebrating the past, we'll also look to the future with the unveiling of a new look that aims to modernize the team's brand while maintaining its rich history.

Sea Dogs Coming to Your Neighbourhood

The Sea Dogs are not just Saint John's team, but New Brunswick's team. In celebration of our 20th anniversary, the Sea Dogs are on tour. Families and fans from across the region can look forward to the team coming to them for live events in Quispamsis, Rothesay, Grand Bay-Westfield, Hampton, Fundy-St-Martins, and Fundy Rural District.

Additionally, a special off-site regular-season game against a classic rival is in the works, and our pre-season home games will be played at:

St. Stephen (Garcelon Civic Centre) - August 20, 7pm

Fredericton (Aitken Centre) - August 24, 3pm

Saint John (TD Station) - September 8, 3pm

Young and Exciting Roster

No fan base knows the major junior hockey cycle better than Sea Dogs fans. It requires patience, investment, and unwavering trust of the process. While the team continues to build and develop in their pursuit of another championship, this off-season has brought a new wave of excitement and promise to the organization.

The selection of 2024 top prospects William Yared, Dylan Rozzi, Cameron Chartrand, and Cruz Scanzano along with newly signed 17-year-old Florian Schenk, who recently captained the Swiss National Under-18 Team at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, has drawn a clearer picture of what the future of the Sea Dogs roster could look like.

The Sea Dogs also boast no fewer than six second-round selections from the 2023 QMJHL Draft in Olivier Groulx (22nd overall), Egan Beveridge (30th overall), Olivier Duhamel (33rd overall), Benjamin Amyot (40th overall), and recently acquired Elliot Dubé (32nd overall).

Add in veterans Eriks Mateiko (Washington Capitals), Tyler Peddle (Columbus Blue Jackets), and 20-year-old defenceman Nate Tivey, and there are plenty of reasons for Sea Dogs fans to get excited.

The team is led once again behind the bench by Head Coach Travis Crickard, returning for his third season as Head Coach. Coach Crickard is coming off his second IIHF championship having won gold with Team Canada at the 2024 U18 World Championship in May. Crickard will also be behind the bench as Head Coach of Team Canada Red at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in November.

Training Camp kicks off later this week with on-ice activities beginning Friday, August 16. Come take in the action and do some scouting of your own in-person. Follow the Sea Dogs on social media for more details on the schedule and roster in the coming days.

Season Tickets

As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, so do many of our dedicated Season Ticket Members. They can look forward to exclusive vouchers for over $50 in discounts at TD Station concessions, complimentary 50/50 tickets for the 2024 Home Opener, a complimentary Sea Dogs Store gift card, private events and surprises exclusive to Season Ticket Members throughout the season, and of course, the best price per game*.

Season Ticket renewals for the team's 20th season will begin this week. We look forward to celebrating 20 years of Sea Dogs Hockey with you this season.

*Best total average price per game for a complete season.

