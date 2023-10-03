Sea Dogs Announce 2024 Schedule

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced their schedule for the 2024 season. The schedule will feature 69 home games at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs will start the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5th against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Single-game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 4th.

The Double-A Eastern League schedule consists of 138 games (69 home and 69 away). The schedule will largely consist of six-game series beginning on Tuesdays and ending on Sundays, with Mondays serving as an off day.

The Sea Dogs' season concludes on Sunday, September 15th at home against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets).

Standard game times will continue to be at 6:00 PM for weekday games and Saturdays starting in June. Saturdays in April and May as well as all Sunday games will start at 1:00 PM. Weekday day games are also scheduled for Thursday, April 18th at 12:05 PM, Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 6th at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 1st at 12:05 PM, and Thursday, August 8th at 12:05 PM.

The Sea Dogs have five postgame fireworks shows scheduled for the season on May 24th, June 21st, July 3rd, July 19th, and August 9th. Firework games on June 21st, July 3rd, and July 19th will start at 6:20 PM, all others will start at 6:00 PM. Additional promotions for the 2024 season will be announced later.

Individual tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 4th and ticket prices will remain the same as 2023. Walk-up sales at the Hadlock Field ticket office start at 9:00 AM, while phone and online ticket sales will start at 10:00 AM. Season tickets are currently available for purchase. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

The 2024 season will be the Sea Dogs' 31st season in Portland and 22nd as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

