Sea Dogs Add Eight Players to Training Camp Roster

July 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have added eight players to their training camp roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Forwards Will Allen, Domenic Battaglia, Brayden Campbell, Matthew Ferdinand, Karolis Janulis, and Jonah Leard along with defenceman Owen Arnold and goaltender Jack Flanagan are all slated to attend the team's training camp in August.

Allen is a five-foot-10, 181-pound winger from Moncton, New Brunswick. The 19-year-old scored 22 goals and added 18 assists for 40 points in 24 games with Miramichi this season before joining the Charlottetown Islanders for the second half where he totaled eight points in 29 games. The Moncton, New Brunswick native was a fourth-round pick of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in 2021.

Battaglia, 18, is a product of Markham, Ontario and spent this past season with the York Simcoe Express U18 AAA club. The five-foot-11, 170-pound forward had nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 16 games and added another 10 points in 10 playoff contests. Battaglia also played four games with the Stouffville Spirit of the OJHL.

Campbell is six-foot, 185-pound center from Saint John. The 18-year-old suited up for the Saint John Vito's this season after spending two years playing prep hockey in the United States. Campbell posted 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 34 games with the Vito's this season and played nine games with the Grand Falls Rapids of the MHL.

Ferdinand, 17, was an eighth-round pick of the Cape Breton Eagles in 2023. The product of New Maryland, New Brunswick played 34 games with the Fredericton Caps U18 in 2023-24 finishing with 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games. Ferdinand also played four games with the MHL's Fredericton Red Wings.

Janulis is a six-foot-two, 197-pound center and the brother of Sea Dogs 2024 draft pick Matas Janulis. The 16-year-old from Newton, Massachusetts scored 31 goals and added 22 assists for 53 points in 67 games with the Islanders Hockey Club U18 team this season.

Leard, 18, played 49 games with the Grand Falls Rapids in the MHL this season totaling 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points. The Riverview, New Brunswick native was a fifth-round pick of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2022.

A six-foot-five, 201-pound defenceman, Arnold spent the 2023-24 season with the MHL's Edmundston Blizzard where he had three points in 27 games. The 19-year-old Quispamsis product played 49 games with Cape Breton in 2022-23 and was a sixth-round pick of Acadie-Bathurst in 2021.

Flanagan, 19, is fresh off an MHL championship with Miramichi and an appearance at the 2024 Centennial Cup. The Saint John native went 13-6-0 this season with a .900 save-percentage and a 3.08 goals-against-average. A former Charlottetown Islanders sixth-round pick, Flanagan was outstanding in the MHL playoffs going 11-0-2 with a .917 save-percentage and a 2.86 goals-against-average.

Allen and Flanagan will both come to camp on loan while the other six players are free agent invites.

