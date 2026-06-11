Sea Bears Sign Forward D.J. Burns for the 2026 Season

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has signed forward D.J. Burns (Damiree Burns) for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Burns (6-7, 220 lbs, Youngstown State University; born: May 16, 2001, in New Orleans, Louisiana) arrives in Winnipeg after back-to-back productive seasons overseas. In the 2025-26 campaign with Maccabi Rishon Lezion in the Israeli Premier League, Burns averaged 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, highlighted by a season-high 28 points and 6 rebounds against Ness Ziona.

Prior to his time in Israel, Burns spent the 2024-25 season with Sigal Prishtina in the Kosovo Basketball Superliga, where he was one of the league's most dominant big men, averaging 16.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In one standout performance, he put up 24 points, 17 rebounds and 4 assists for a game-high efficiency rating of 34.

Before turning professional, Burns built a decorated college career spanning three programs. At Youngstown State in 2023-24, he was one of the Horizon League's top frontcourt players, starting all 32 games and averaging 13.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, earning All-Horizon League Second Team and Horizon League All-Defensive Team honours. He previously played two seasons at Murray State (2021-23) and began his college career at Southern University (2019-21).

"We are excited to add D.J. Burns to our roster, he has proven he can produce at a high level internationally and throughout his college career, and what stood out to us was his motor, rebounding ability and defensive presence," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He brings toughness, and a team-first mentality that will fit well with our group and the style we want to play in Winnipeg."

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 11, 2026

Sea Bears Sign Forward D.J. Burns for the 2026 Season - Winnipeg Sea Bears

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