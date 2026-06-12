Acclaimed Punjabi Singer Sukshinder Shinda to Perform at Bandits South Asian Heritage Game

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits professional basketball team have announced that internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and music producer Sukshinder Shinda will perform at the club's third annual South Asian Heritage Game, presented by Westland Insurance, Envision Financial and SDC by Tut on Saturday, June 20 when the Bandits host the visiting Brampton Honey Badgers at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

Exclusive to Bandits ticket holders, fans attending the game can look forward to two performances on June 20; including a pre-game concert in the arena bowl and a half-time show during the intermission between the second and third quarters of gameplay.

Tickets for Shinda's performances, which are included with the purchase of a game ticket, start as low as $30 each; all ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and fees are on sale now at this link.

Fans in attendance are strongly encouraged to arrive prior to 6:00 p.m. PT to ensure that they have time to find parking (free on-site) and locate their seats before Shinda's performance, which will be shortly after the top of the hour before the Bandits and Honey Badgers tip-off at 6:00 p.m.

The festivities celebrating basketball, community and culture begin with the free Bandits Backyard BBQ presented by Otter Co-op starting at 4:00 p.m. Taking place outside Gate 4 adjacent to Willoughby Community Park, the Backyard BBQ will feature an array of outdoor food vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities for fans of all ages to enjoy.

Widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in the Punjabi music industry, Shinda has built an extraordinary legacy both as a powerful vocalist and as a pioneering music producer. His distinctive voice, innovative productions, and ability to blend traditional sounds with contemporary influences have helped shape the modern Punjabi music landscape and inspired artists around the world.

Over the years, Shinda has delivered numerous hit songs and produced music for some of the biggest names in Punjabi entertainment. His groundbreaking work behind the scenes, combined with his success as a recording artist and live performer, has earned him international acclaim and a devoted fan following spanning generations.

Join us for a night of unforgettable music and exciting pro basketball action as Sukshinder Shinda brings his legendary sound, celebrated catalogue, and unparalleled stage presence to the 2026 Vancouver Bandits South Asian Celebration Game Halftime Show on Saturday, June 20. Ticket to the game required; the halftime show is included as part of your Vancouver Bandits game experience.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 11, 2026

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