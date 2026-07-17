Xavier Moon Activated

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - Xavier Moon has been activated to play for the Winnipeg Sea Bears on Sunday, July 19 vs the Montréal Alliance.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.