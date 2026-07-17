Xavier Moon Activated
Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release
Winnipeg, MB - Xavier Moon has been activated to play for the Winnipeg Sea Bears on Sunday, July 19 vs the Montréal Alliance.
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