CEBL Playoff Tickets On Sale Now

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. The Winnipeg Sea Bears are heading into the postseason, and playoff tickets are now on sale. With a brand new CEBL playoff format debuting in 2026, the club is opening up more ways than ever for fans to lock in their seats at Canada Life Centre. Season ticket members currently have a 48-hour presale window before tickets open to the general public at 1:00pm on July 23.

Season Ticket Members: First Access

Season ticket members already have Game 1 - the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday, August 6 - included in their package. Season ticket members can now:

Purchase additional tickets to the Western Conference Semifinals; and Add the Western Conference Finals, taking place Saturday, August 8, as a single game; or Buy all three additional playoff games as a package: the Conference Finals plus both potential home games in the best-of-three CEBL Finals (August 12, 15 and 16) at a 20% discount.

If any of these games does not take place, members will receive a credit on their account. That credit can be applied toward season tickets, single-game tickets, or group tickets.

General Public: Three Ways to Buy

Once the presale closes, tickets open to everyone. Fans will be able to:

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Buy individual tickets to the first round of the playoffs - Conference Semifinals. Conference Finals and CEBL Finals tickets will be available for individual purchase August 1st at 10am. Grab the Conference Semi + Finals package, a 2-game pack at a 10% discount; or Go all-in with the full playoff package, all 4 playoff games at a 15% discount.

New for 2026: The CEBL Playoff Format

The 2026 CEBL Playoffs bring a new format, so here is how the road to the championship works: It begins with single-elimination Conference Semifinals on Thursday, August 6, where the 1st seed faces the 4th seed and the 2nd seed faces the 3rd seed in each conference. Winners advance to the Conference Finals on Saturday, August 8, also single elimination, with the higher seed hosting.

From there, the CEBL Finals become a best-of-three series running August 12 to 16, the first multi-game playoff series in league history: Game 1 on August 12, Game 2 on August 15, and Game 3 (if necessary) on August 16. The lower seed hosts Game 1, while the higher seed hosts Games 2 and 3.

How to Buy

All Sea Bears playoff tickets will be available through Ticketmaster. For the latest details and to stay in the loop, visit seabears.ca to subscribe to the Den Dispatch newsletter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 23, 2026

CEBL Playoff Tickets On Sale Now - Winnipeg Sea Bears

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