Bandits Regain Top Spot in West After Road Win in Winnipeg

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits celebrate a big win

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits celebrate a big win(Vancouver Bandits)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Vancouver Bandits are back in the win column after a second half comeback against the Winnipeg Sea Bears on Thursday night.

The Bandits defeated the Sea Bears 92-77 to take them atop of the Western Conference with a record of 13-8.

"For the past two years, we've been in first place and we've been hunted. We're the hunters this time around," said Bandits head coach Ransford Brempong.

Vancouver trailed for most of the game, and by as many as 14 points, before exploding in the final 20 minutes of the game. The Bandits shot just one-for-seven from three point range in the first half.

"We'll make mistakes but keep the game close and see if we can steal it, which is what we did."

Vancouver's defence stepped up in the second half, holding Winnipeg's best stars to a rough shooting night. Isiah Osborne, who averages 12.9 points, was held to four points on two-for-eight field goal shooting, while Emmanuel Akot made just one field goal for four points.

CEBL scoring leader Teddy Allen scored 26 points, but he took 22 shots to do it and committed four turnovers.

Jarkel Joiner's 24 points once again led the Bandits. He also recorded three assists and two steals.

"He's quick and he's strong," said Sea Bears head coach Mike Raimbault about Jarkel Joiner.

Joiner said there's a "fight" within the team, especially with a close schedule remaining.

"We know we're fighting for homecourt advantage," he said

Bremprong praised the Bandits for sticking together in an unorthodox season.

"This team is extremely resilient," said Brempong about the Bandits' second comeback win in three games.

"The year has already thrown punches. We got thrown into the fire, but the fire is also a place where iron gets sharpened."

The paint was dominated by the Bandits as they scored 62 of their 92 points in the paint, including countless ferocious dunks from Tyrese Samuel and James Karnik.

Rookie big man Dominic Parolin also poured in seven points, eight rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes of action.

"We got those guys because they're big boys and they're Canadian," said Brempong.

Tied at 70 heading into the fourth, Tevin Brown was the answer Vancouver needed, scoring 10 of his 12 points in the final frame. Brown's play catapulted a 22-7 scoring run in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.

A putback layup by Karnik was the game winner. He finished with a season-high 17 points and season-high 12 rebounds.

"To slay a Sea Bear isn't easy," said Brempong.

The Bandits will return home for a quick one game home stand on Saturday against the Saskatoon Mamba at 6 p.m. Tickets can be found at thebandits.ca.

"Every game is a new challenge."

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 23, 2026

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