A Familiar Face Returns, Sea Bears Re-Sign Guard Jelani Watson-Gayle for the 2026 Season

Published on July 14, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has signed guard Jelani Watson-Gayle for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season. Watson-Gayle previously played for Winnipeg during the Sea Bears' inaugural 2023 campaign and returns after three productive seasons of professional play overseas.

Watson-Gayle (6-1, 174 lbs, Fresno Pacific University; born: September 9, 1998, in London, United Kingdom) returns to Winnipeg after three seasons of professional play across the UK, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. Most recently, he averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36 games with Cherno More Ticha Varna of the Bulgarian NBL, shooting 41.4 per cent from three-point range and 81.2 per cent from the free throw line. He also appeared in three FIBA World Cup qualifying games for the British men's national team during the 2025-26 campaign.

"We're really pleased to welcome Jelani back to Winnipeg," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He was here for the inaugural season and he understands what this organization is building. The development he's shown internationally over the last three years gives us a lot of confidence in what he can contribute to this group."

Prior to his time in Bulgaria, Watson-Gayle put together one of his strongest professional seasons with Slavia Praha of the Czech Republic NBL in 2024-25, averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game across 25 games while shooting 49.7 per cent from two-point range. He has also represented Great Britain in EuroBasket competition, appearing in seven games across both qualifying rounds in 2025. Watson-Gayle began his professional career in 2022-23 with the Bristol Flyers of the British Basketball League, where he averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 41 games.

Watson-Gayle is no stranger to the Sea Bears or to Winnipeg. He was part of the franchise's inaugural 2023 roster, averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20 games during the club's first CEBL season.

"I'm really looking forward to putting on the Sea Bears jersey again," said Watson-Gayle. "I loved playing in Winnipeg during the inaugural season, and I'm excited to rejoin the team, be part of the organization once more, and play in front of the fans who made that first season so special."







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 14, 2026

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