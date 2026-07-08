Winnipeg Sea Bears Announce South Pole Pass, a New Season Ticket Member Perk, Community Fundraiser, and a Packed Schedule of July Home Games

Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears are bringing the heat this summer with a brand-new fan experience upgrade, a community fundraising campaign, a new season ticket member concession perk and six remaining home games packed with themed nights, special performances, and one-of-a-kind moments. Canada Life Centre is the place to be this July.

New This Season: The South Pole Pass

The Sea Bears are introducing the South Pole Pass, giving fans an affordable way to experience one of the most electric sections in the building. For just $25, fans get standing room access in the South Pole plus their first drink included.

South Pole Passes are available here now. The South Pole also features the Tundra Buggy drink bar, Sea Bears and Zueike merch, post-game autographs, and court access for 30 minutes after every game.

New Season Ticket Member Perk: 20% Off Select Concessions

Season ticket members now get 20% off popcorn, soda, draft beer, and pizza at all Winnipeg Sea Bears home games. The discount applies automatically at concession stands when you show your season ticket member badge in the Sea Bears app, just another reason to be a member all season long.

Every 3-Pointer Counts - Sea Bears Foundation Fundraiser

The Sea Bears are tipping off a new community fundraising campaign this July: Every 3-Pointer Counts. The initiative invites fans to pledge a set amount for every three-pointer the Sea Bears make at home this month, with all proceeds supporting the Winnipeg Sea Bears Foundation's work in youth basketball and community impact across Manitoba.

It's simple: pick a pledge amount ($1, $3, or $5 per three-pointer), choose which of the six July home games to support, and watch your contribution grow with every 3-pointer made. Fans can pledge for individual games or all six. To put it in perspective, the Sea Bears hit 38 three-pointers over four home games in June 2026 - a $1 pledge over that stretch would have meant a $38 donation.

Pledges can be made anytime during July and are tallied after the final home game on July 31. Payment is accepted by credit card or Interac e-transfer. Donors can also set a cap to keep their total within a preferred range. Donations of $50 or more receive a charitable tax receipt from the Winnipeg Sea Bears Foundation.

July Home Game Schedule

Six games. One unforgettable summer. Want to catch a couple games? Get our Flex Pack - save up to 15% off single-game prices - pick your games with options for 6, 10, or 14 tickets spread across any combination of July home games. Get your Flex Pack at seabears.ca/flex-packs-2026.

Every Sea Bears home game includes a pre-game party in True North Square starting two hours before tip-off, with activations and food trucks. The kids zone opens at doors and runs until the end of half-time. Free MNP Bike Valet opens 90 minutes before tip-off on Graham Avenue. Sea Bears merch is available in Jets Gear and on the concourse, with FFO and Zueike gear in the South Pole. Fans get 25% off draft beer for the first 30 minutes after gates open, every game, and autographs on the court for 30 minutes post-game.

Thursday, July 9 vs. Edmonton Stingers - Space Jam 30th Anniversary Night Doors: 6:00 PM | Tip-off: 7:00 PM

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic film Space Jam, the Sea Bears will hit the court in special-edition Space Jam uniforms. The jerseys are available for fans to take home ($149.99), along with adult t-shirts ($60.00) and youth t-shirts ($52.00). Winnipeg Pro Wrestling takes over the court pre-game and at halftime for a night that's equal parts basketball and spectacle. The pre-game party in True North Square starts at 5:00 PM with food trucks.

Sunday, July 12 vs. Calgary Surge - Sea Bear Toss (Children's Hospital Foundation) Doors: 1:30 PM | Tip-off: 2:30 PM

Fans are invited to bring a new, unused teddy bear and toss it onto the court at halftime in support of the Children's Hospital Foundation. Mini Churchill stuffies are also available for purchase at $34.99, with $5 from every bear going directly to the Foundation. Halftime entertainment features Alex Maher and the Brass Band plus the Junior Dance Crew.

Sunday, July 19 vs. Montreal Alliance - Dog Days of Summer Doors: 2:00 PM | Tip-off: 3:00 PM

Celebrate summer the right way - with dogs. The X-Treme Dogs perform at halftime in what promises to be a crowd favourite. Dog bandanas are available for purchase as a special merch feature for the game.

Thursday, July 23 vs. Vancouver Bandits - CFB Winnipeg Appreciation Night Doors: 6:00 PM | Tip-off: 7:00 PM

The Sea Bears honour the men and women of Canadian Armed Forces Base Winnipeg with a dedicated appreciation night. The 17 Wing Jet Stream Band performs at halftime.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Brampton Honey Badgers - Christmas in July featuring Elf Doors: 1:30 PM | Tip-off: 2:30 PM

Buddy the Elf would absolutely approve. The Sea Bears are going full Christmas in July with toques, candy canes, and Elf-themed everything throughout Canada Life Centre. Fans can get photos with Santa in the South Pole, and the pre-game party features a spaghetti and maple syrup eating competition. Elf toques are the merch feature of the night, with a special performance by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet at halftime.

Friday, July 31 vs. Ottawa BlackJacks - Fan Appreciation Night Doors: 6:00 PM | Tip-off: 7:00 PM

The Sea Bears close out their July home schedule by celebrating the fans who make it all happen. Special concession discounts run all night, Alex Maher and the Brass Band perform at halftime, and the full team will be available for autographs post-game.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 8, 2026

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