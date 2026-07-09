Update on Xavier Moon

Published on July 9, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears provide an update on guard Xavier Moon, who has yet to suit up for the team this season.

Moon has not played to date because the team is still waiting on his international clearance from FIBA, basketball's world governing body. This is a standard step for players moving between leagues and countries, and it has to be finalized before he can take the floor. The process is out of the club's hands, and we are working closely with the league to move it along as quickly as possible. We hope to have a resolution next week and will share more as soon as we can.

For tonight's game against the Edmonton Stingers, 2026 USport Draft pick Kato Jaro has been moved to the 14 Man Roster.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 9, 2026

Update on Xavier Moon - Winnipeg Sea Bears

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